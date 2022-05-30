Preggers Sonam Kapoor is over the moon to be 'reunited with her love' Anand Ahuja

Actress Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her first child, is 'reunited with her love' Anand Ahuja.

Sonam shared a video on her Instagram stories, wherein she can be heard saying: "Finally".

In the clip, the actress is looking pretty in a blue shirt paired with a golden necklace and earrings. Anand, on the other hand, is looking uber cool in a white T-shirt layered with a black shirt. He can be seen giving a forehead kiss to his lovely wife.

Sharing the video, she captioned it as "Reunited with my love," followed by a lovestruck emoji.

Sonam and Anand are expecting their first child this fall. The couple shared a post on their respective Instagram profiles to announce the news.

The post read: "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in Shome Makhija's 'Blind'.

