Prateik Babbar wraps third season of 'Four More Shots Please!'; starts prep for his next

2022 is an exciting year for Prateik Babbar and his fans. While we are still raving over her performance in 'Cobalt Blue', the actor has wrapped the shooting schedule of the third season of 'Four More Shots Please!'.

From what we hear, immediately after coming back from Itlay, he went back to the grind for his next.

A source revealed, "Prateik Babbar has a packed slate for the year. He has back-to-back shooting slates because of the same he is literally set-hopping right now. As soon as the actor flew back to Mumbai from Itlay, he started prepping for his next character. He is undergoing a massive transformation for his role as it requires him to be lean."

We wonder what project is Prateik Babbar working on right now. As per reports, he will soon fly to a foreign land to shoot a film for Baweja Studios.

Meanwhile, the actor also has Madhur Bhandarkar's 'India Lockdown', 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan' with Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi, and season 2 of 'Hiccups & Hookups'.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 06:13 PM IST