Power couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif give fans a ‘sugar rush’ with their latest pictures

After setting the internet ablaze with their pool pictures, newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shared another set of romantic pictures from NYC getaway.

Katrina shared a post featuring her favourite food – pancakes while posing with husband Vicky. She captioned it as, “The Home of EVERYTHINGGGGGG , my favourite place ever Bubby’s.”

On the other hand Vicky posted a picture with Katrina and wrote, “Sugar rush.”

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.

Earlier, the star couple shared a "me and mine" moment as they enjoyed some pool time together.

Katrina shared a romantic picture on Instagram posing with Vicky. In the image, Katrina is seen dressed in a white swimsuit tightly hugging her husband Vicky as they posed for the camera in the pool.

She captioned the image: "Me and Mine".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky is currently shooting for 'Mimi' director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. He also has 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur' in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Katrina has 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan. She will also be seen in 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt and in Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas' with Vijay Sethupathi.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 11:00 AM IST