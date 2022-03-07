Post 'Human', Shefali Shah is set to bring another impactful character on screen with 'Jalsa'

National-Award-winning actor Shefali Shah, who has been seen portraying a number of remarkable characters on the big screen, is now set to spread her charm on the OTT grounds yet again with 'Jalsa'.

Shefali made her debut in Bollywood in the year 1995 and has stunned the audience and the critics with her performances over the years. Films like 'Satya', 'Mohabbatein', 'Gandhi, My Father', 'Dil Dhadakne Do' are a few films which she starred in. Whether it's DCP Vartika Chaturvedi from 'Delhi Crime' or Natasha of 'Ajeeb Daastaans', or her recently released 'Human' where she portrayed the character of 'Dr Gauri Nath', she has always won the hearts of the audience with her performances.

Now, in her upcoming drama-thriller 'Jalsa', she will be seen playing the role of yet another impactful character.

Besides Shefali, 'Jalsa' also stars Vidya Balan in the lead role.

The film also features a stellar ensemble of actors like Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla.

‘Jalsa’ is a highly engaging and captivating tale of conflict, as shown through the life of a top-line journalist and her cook. The film promises to keep you on the edge of your seat, and leave you intrigued for more.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, 'Jalsa' is set for a global premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 18.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 03:25 PM IST