Poonam Dhillon Birthday Special: Proof that the 'Noorie' actress is also a doting mother

Veteran actress Poonam Dhillon is all set to celebrate her 60th birthday on Monday.

A pan-India actress and a politician, Poonam is best known for her 1979 film 'Noorie'.

Some of her well-known films include Red Rose (1980), Dard (1981), Romance (1983), Sohni Mahiwal (1984), Teri Meherbaniyan (1985) Samundar (1986), Saveraywali Gaadi (1986), Karma (1986), Naam (1986) and Maalamaal (1988).

She has appeared in regional films as well such as Nyay Danda (Bengali), Yuddha Kaanda (Kannada), Ishtam (Telugu) and Yavarum Nalam (Tamil).

Besides, Poonam was also a part of 'Bigg Boss' season 3, in which she ended up as the second runner-up. She marked her comeback on the Indian television with the lead role in the serial 'Ekk Nayi Pehchaan', in which she played the uneducated yet ideal wife of a rich businessman.

On the personal front, Poonam tied the knot with producer Ashok Thakeria in 1988. However, after 9 years of marriage, the couple filed for divorce citing 'lack of passion' as the number one cause. They were granted divorce in 1997.

Poonam and Ashok have two children -- a daughter Paloma Thakeria and a son Anmol Thakeria.

Here's a look at some photos which prove that the actress is one doting mom to her children Paloma and Anmol:

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 12:59 PM IST