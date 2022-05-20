Pooja Hegde reveals she lost her makeup and outfits before Cannes 2022 debut

Actress Pooja Hegde, who made her Cannes debut at the 75th edition of the film festival, walking the red carpet of the Tom Cruise-starrer 'Top Gun: Maverick' premiere, has shared that her maiden appearance was laced with last-minute mishaps.

In an interview with Film Companion, Pooja revealed, "One of my bags, they forgot to load on the flight and it was left behind in my car (back in India). That's when I was like 'What the hell is happening?' That was my first reaction."

Pooja later lost her luggage during her connecting flight to Paris. "I did lose my luggage when I landed, they were left behind in Paris. We had a connecting flight, so we lost all our hair products, makeup and outfits. Thankfully, I brought a couple of real jewellery pieces from India which I had carried. We landed, we had this upon us but we couldn't cry about it because we didn't have time to do that," she added.

Pooja said that her team arranged for products and other things needed for the flawless debut in the face of the crisis and that she and her team did not eat anything until her red carpet appearance.

In addition, her hairstylist had food poisoning and only one of her bags was checked in while the others were left behind in India with her sole travel bag also getting misplaced during transit.

All this made the 'Radhe Shyam' actress nervous but Pooja says that when she hit the red carpet, she was 'so zen'.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 08:20 PM IST