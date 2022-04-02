Pooja Hegde, Diana Penty, Aditi Rao Hydari and others attend get-together in honour of Mohammed Al Turki

Falguni Shane Peacock and Rohini Iyer co-hosted an impromptu get-together in honour of Mohammed Al Turki, Chairman – Red Sea International Film Festival, the biggest film festival in Saudi Arabia.

He is also a dear friend of Falguni Shane Peacock.

The co-hosts celebrated Middle East’s most influential man at the dinner.

With award-winning films like 'Arbitrage', '99 homes', 'Adult World' and 'At Any Price' to his name, he is a hotshot Hollywood producer, entrepreneur and philanthropist.

Mohammed Al Turki, fondly called ‘Mo’, has been the catalyst in changing the face of the Saudi Arabia’s film industry and putting it on the list of cinema hotspots across the world.

The get-together was also attended by Pooja Hegde, Abhishek Kapoor and wife Pragya Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Diana Penty and Aditi Rao Hydari, among others.

Have a look at the photos here:

