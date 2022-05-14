Pooja Hegde begins shooting for 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' wearing Salman Khan's lucky bracelet

Following three back-to-back big-ticket releases, actress Pooja Hegde kicks off the shoot for Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' in Vile Parle, Mumbai.

One of the most sought after actors across languages, Pooja announced the commencement of the shoot with a picture of her sporting Khan's signature turquoise bracelet on social media.

A workaholic through and through, Pooja will continue shooting for the said film directed by Farhad Samji until she heads for her debut at the Cannes Film Festival. The 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' actor is all set to elevate the bar of entertainment with the Salman Khan flick.

After sparking chemistry with the top stars of the Indian film industry including Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Thalapathy Vijay, and Ram Charan, she now prepares to deliver an entirely new level of mass entertainment with Khan.

There are two foreign schedules on the cards for 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', which will be finalised in the coming weeks. Fans are excited about witnessing the magic the fresh pair are poised to bring to the big screen.

Pooja will also be seen in 'Cirkus' opposite Ranveer Singh and 'SSMB28' opposite Mahesh Babu.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 11:37 AM IST