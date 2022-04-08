Pooja Bhatt joins Radhika Madan in Sudhanshu Saria's 'Sanaa'

While the powerful video announcement of Sudhanshu Saria's 'Sanaa' is making the right noise on social media, the filmmaker has managed a casting coup by landing Pooja Bhatt in a key role in his next directorial.

Bhatt joins the already stellar cast comprising Radhika Madan, Sohum Shah and Shikha Talsania. The excitement for the female-fronted film will only grow with the addition of Pooja Bhatt.

Producer-director-writer Sudhanshu Saria says, “Pooja thoroughly fits the bill for this tailormade role in Sanaa. I'm sure the legacy she carries as an actor and as the voice of women will add dimensions to the part she will be seen playing in the film. I'm thrilled that she has boarded this journey with all of us at Four Line Entertainment.”

Pooja Bhatt says, “Sanaa is an deeply moving and astonishingly perceptive film that captures society’s judgments around women in a way that is going to jolt a lot of people out of their preconceived notions and comfort zone. I am thrilled and honoured that Sudhanshu made me a part of this truly important film-one that examines the lives of women as we actually live it and not in a way the world thinks or wishes that we do."

'Sanaa' is produced by Four Line Entertainment. Saria was recently announced as the director of a high octane female-led espionage, 'Ulajh', with Junglee Pictures. He is also writing, co-directing and show-running 'Masoom', a series for Amazon Prime, and he are co-producing and writing 'Delhi Crime Season 3' for Netflix.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 02:01 PM IST