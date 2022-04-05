Pics: Priyanka Chopra is wifey goals as she cheers for husband Nick Jonas playing baseball

Actress Priyanka Chopra has time and again proved her love for husband Nick Jonas and that she is his biggest cheerleader.

On Tuesday, PeeCee took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from a recent game of baseball, in which Nick was one of the players.

In one of the photos, Nick can be seen striking a shot in his white and red jersey, while in another, he is seen posing with the whole team.

Priyanka, on the other hand, showed her support by donning a similar red and white outfit, complete with a chunky pair of sunglasses. She was even seen goofing around with the daughter of one of their friends.

"#PerfectSunday", she captioned the pictures.

Ever since the couple got married in 2018, they haven't left any stone unturned to ooze couple goals for their fans and admirers.

They welcomed a their first child, a baby girl, in January 2022 via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the sci-fi action film, 'The Matrix Resurrections'. She recently wrapped up filming for the thriller series, 'Citadel'.

PeeCee will next be seen in Jim Strouse-directed rom-com ‘Text For You’. She also has ‘Sangeet’, an unscripted series co-produced with Nick, and Hindi feature film ‘Jee Lee Zaraa’, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Besides that, she also has upcoming action film 'Ending Things' with Anthony Mackie, and Anthony Chen's next directorial venture, based on Shilpi Somaya Gowda's novel 'Secret Daughter'.

