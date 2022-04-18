Pics: Pregnant Sonam Kapoor copies Rihanna in latest photoshoot

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has finally shared a glimpse of her baby bump in style.

The actress shared a motley of pictures, where she is seen wearing a black see-through embroidered kaftan.In one image, she is seen lovingly holding her blooming baby bump with one hand and placing the other on her head. The tagged hubby Anand Ahuja, mom Sunita Kapoor, and sister Rhea Kapoor.

She captioned the image: "Kaftan life with my (baby emoji) #everydayphenomenal."

Rihanna had worn a similar outfit at the Oscars 2022 after-party recently.

Meanwhile, it was last month, when Sonam announced that she and her husband Anand announced that they are expecting their first baby.

Sonam made the announcement on Instagram as she wrote: "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you." Sonam added the hashtags #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022 with her post.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2019 release 'The Zoya Factor'. She starred alongside Dulquer Salmaan. The actress then had a cameo in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's 'AK vs AK'.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 01:40 PM IST