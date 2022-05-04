Pics: Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar and Deepika Padukone party together under one roof at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's Eid bash

Bollywood fans were in for a surprise after Kangana Ranaut made a rare appearance at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Eid party on Tuesday evening.

What was even more surprising was the fact that she was present at the same venue as filmmaker Karan Johar, who was one of the guests at the party.

The two are known to have been at loggerheads for the longest time now, and it was rather unbelievable for fans to spot them enjoying at the same party.

Also present at the bash was Deepika Padukone, who often finds herself at the receiving end of Kangana's criticism, owing to her statements on mental health, depression, and her friendship with KJo and other celebs.

Kangana looked beautiful as she posed cheerfully for the paparazzi in a white sharara at the star-studded Eid bash, while Karan looked dapper in a black sherwani. Also dressed in black, Deepika made an entry with husband Ranveer Singh, who sported a colourful, funky shirt.

For the uninitiated, Kangana has always been quite vocal about her dislike for a number of Bollywood celebs, Karan being right on top of her list.

It all started when she had accused Karan of promoting nepotism in the Hindi film industry. On 'Koffee with Karan', Kangana had called KJo "flag bearer of nepotism and a movie mafia", and since then there has been no end to the fights, name-calling, and accusations between the two.

Meanwhile, the Eid bash was attended by almost the whole of tinsel town, including Salman Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shehnaaz Gill, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Kartik Aaryan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Karisma Kapoor, and others.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022