Photos: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan and other celebs spotted

Several celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Soha Ali Khan, among others were spotted out and about in Mumbai on Wednesday.

While some of them were spotted departing and arriving at the airport, others got papped at different locations across Mumbai as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

Vicky, who celebrated his birthday on May 16 in New York, was clicked at the airport as he landed in Mumbai. He was seen wearing a black sweatshirt and grey trousers.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are currently on a promotional spree for their upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. They were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 08:18 PM IST