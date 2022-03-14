Photos: Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Malaika Arora, and others, were spotted in Mumbai on Monday.

'Bachchhan Paandey' actors Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi were snapped at Mumbai's Borivali station earlier today. They were greeted with large crowds who had gathered to see them flag off the BachchhanPaandeykiMoj train.

Kareena was papped at the airport along with her sons Taimur and Jeh. She reportedly jetted off to the Maldives with them.

While Varun Dhawan was spotted outside his gym in Khar, Karan Johar was snapped on the sets of his reality show 'Hunarbaaz'.

Take a look at the photos here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 07:08 PM IST