Updated on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 07:08 PM IST

Photos: Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Malaika Arora, and others, were spotted in Mumbai on Monday
FPJ Web Desk
Photos by Viral Bhayani

Several Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Malaika Arora, and others, were spotted in Mumbai on Monday.

'Bachchhan Paandey' actors Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi were snapped at Mumbai's Borivali station earlier today. They were greeted with large crowds who had gathered to see them flag off the BachchhanPaandeykiMoj train.

Kareena was papped at the airport along with her sons Taimur and Jeh. She reportedly jetted off to the Maldives with them.

While Varun Dhawan was spotted outside his gym in Khar, Karan Johar was snapped on the sets of his reality show 'Hunarbaaz'.

Take a look at the photos here:

Varun Dhawan
Malaika Arora
Karan Johar
Akshay Kumar
Kriti Sanon
Nora Fatehi
Kareena with her kids
Aamir Khan
Allu Arjun
Bharti Singh
Neha Bhasin and Rashami Desai

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 07:08 PM IST