Photos: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor travel by Mumbai Metro, relish vada pav amid 'JugJugg Jeeyo' promotions

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's 'JugJugg Jeeyo' is all set to hit the big screens on June 24.

The actors are currently busy with the promotions of the film. On Tuesday, Varun and Kiara, along with their co-star Anil Kapoor, travelled by Mumbai Metro to beat the traffic and save time amidst the promotions.

After shooting for a reality show in FilmCity, Goregaon, they decided to ditch their cars to commute.

The actors had to reach Dahisar to be on the sets of a Marathi show - ‘Chala Hawa Yeu Dya’. So, to save time and beat the peak hour traffic, they took the metro.

'JugJugg Jeeyo' is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the movie also stars Prajakta Koli.

The makers and actors of the film kickstarted the promotions of the film on a grand scale last week.

Taking the promotions a notch higher, the team of this family entertainer has big plans lined up. The cast will be going for city tours, making appearances on reality shows, doing crowd activities, interviews, marketing interactions, etc.