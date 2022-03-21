Photos: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal make heads turn as they get papped at Gateway of India

Power couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were spotted at Gateway of India on Monday morning.

Natasha, who reportedly hosted a baby shower for her sister-in-law Jaanvi Dhawan in Alibaug, has returned to Mumbai with her actor-husband.

According to the photos shared by a paparazzo, Varun can be seen wearing a blue t-shirt and grey pants. On the other hand, Natasha wore a blue dress. She left her hair open and completed her look with sunglasses and a handbag.

Varun also stopped and posed for photos with a few fans after he deboarded the private ferry.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will next be seen in upcoming family drama 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. The film, which boasts a powerful star cast including Varun, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli, is set to hit the theatres on June 24, 2022.

He will also be seen in 'Bhediya' alongside Kriti Sanon. The film, which was earlier slated to release on April 14, 2022, will now hit cinemas on November 25, 2022.

Also starring Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal, the story of the film has been written by National Award Winner, Niren Bhatt, who also wrote intriguing scripts for 'Bala', 'Made In China', 'Wrong Side Raju'.

