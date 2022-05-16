Photos: Tushar Kalia gets engaged to Triveni Barman; Karan Johar, Arjun Bijlani and others congratulate the couple

Choreographer Tushar Kalia is on cloud nine as he got engaged to his ladylove Triveni Barman.

Recently, Tushar took to Instagram and shared the good news with his fans and followers. Sharing a series of adorable photos with Triveni, he wrote, "To new beginnings ❤️💍 @trivenibarman Send us your love and blessings ❤️🙏 #engaged #gratitude."

In one of the photos, the couple can be seen hugging each other. Check out his posts here:

As soon as Tushar announced his engagement, social media users including members from the entertainment industry flooded the comment section with best wishes.

Karan Johar, Pulkit Samrat, Shashank Khaitaan, Arjun Bijlani and other celebs congratulated the couple.

Tushar is best known for judging 'Dance Deewane' along with Madhuri Dixit Nene. He has also choreographed songs for several movies like 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', 'Ok Jaanu', and 'Half Girlfriend'.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 06:43 PM IST