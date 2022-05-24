Photos: Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Janhvi Kapoor and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several celebrities including Tiger Shroff, Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sushmita Sen, Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Jasmin Bhasin, and Aayush Sharma, among others were spotted out and about in Mumbai on Tuesday.

While some of them were spotted departing and arriving at the airport, others got papped at different locations across Mumbai as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

Shilpa Shetty was spotted in a stunning cut-out co-ord look as she stepped out for the title song release of her film 'Nikamma'.

On the other hand, Sushmita Sen got papped in Bandra.

Check out the photos of the celebs here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 07:29 PM IST