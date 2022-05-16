Photos: Sonal Chauhan celebrates birthday with Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni in Goa

Sonal Chauhan celebrated her birthday on May 16 with much aplomb in the beautiful city of Goa.

However, that's not the only thing the starlet celebrated. Sonal's debut Bollywood film, 'Jannat' completed 13 years as well and that was surely another reason to party the night away.

The actress, who will soon be seen in the magnum opus, 'Adipurush' had a beautiful and intimate party on the pristine beaches of Goa with close friends Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, and more. Donning a beautiful shimmery corset dress, Sonal looked as gorgeous as ever and added the accessory of bunny ears as photo props.

That's not all, her friends also brought a delectable cake for the actress and we can't seem to wonder how Sonal manages to stay so fit and fab inspite of indulging in desserts!

Here's a look at some inside pictures from the 'Adipurush' actress's birthday celebrations in Goa:

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 04:21 PM IST