Photos: Shraddha Kapoor, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

The celebs got papped at different locations across Mumbai as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 07:45 PM IST
article-image
Photos by Viral Bhayani

Several celebrities including Shraddha Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Mouni Roy, Malaika Arora, Gauri Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Govinda, Disha Patani, Rashami Desai among others were spotted out and about in Mumbai on Thursday.

The celebs got papped at different locations across Mumbai as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

While some celebs were spotted at Mumbai airport, some were seen outside different studios in the city.

While Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani and Mouni Roy got papped at the airport, Malaika Arora and Gauri Khan were spotted together.

On the other hand, Govinda and Chunky Panday were seen together outside the sets of a reality show.

The celebs were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs.

Check out their photos here:

Shraddha Kapoor
Disha Patani
Malaika Arora and Gauri Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan
Mouni Roy
Chunky Panday and Govinda
Raveena Tandon
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Nikki Tamboli
Jasmin Bhasin
Rashami Desai

