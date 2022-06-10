Photos: Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia get mobbed by fans at Delhi airport

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia's much-awaited film 'Nikamma' is all set to release in theatres on June 17.

The actors are currently busy with the promotions of the film. They recently arrived in Delhi for the same.

However, according to the pictures doing the rounds on social media, the actors were mobbed by their fans who gathered outside Delhi airport to catch their glimpse and greet them.

Meanwhile, the trailer as well as the title track of 'Nikamma' have received positive response from the masses.

Revolving around the story of Adi, played by Abhimanyu, the film traces the transformation of a carefree, jobless slacker to a responsible and reliable person when trouble befalls his family.

'Nikamma' is directed by Sabbir Khan and is slated to release on June 17, 2022.