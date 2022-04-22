Photos: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Neha Sharma and others were spotted in Mumbai on Friday.

While some celebs were spotted outside their gyms, others got papped as they stepped out for their personal and professional work commitments.

They were spotted at different locations in the city and were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs.

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor were snapped at a popular restaurant in the suburbs of Mumbai. While Shahid opted for baggy shorts and T-shirt, Mira looked beautiful in a blue mini dress.

Kiara Advani was spotted at filmmaker Dinesh Vijan's office earlier today.

On the other hand, Tiger Shroff was spotted at the launch of his song 'Whistle Baja 2.0'. Actors Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh were also seen as they stepped out to promote 'Runway 34'.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 07:34 PM IST