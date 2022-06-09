Photos: Shah Rukh Khan looks charming as ever at 'Jawan' co-star Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to attend the wedding of south actress Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan.

For the unversed, Nayanthara will be seen sharing the screen with SRK in his next, titled 'Jawan'.

Nayanthara and Shivan are set to tie the knot today in Mahabalipuram in a grand, yet intimate ceremony, and SRK is one of the biggest names on the guest list.

While the King Khan himself did not reveal his look at the wedding, his manager, Pooja Dadlani, who is quite active on social media, shared it on his behalf. And it is fair to say that SRK might just be the most charming person at the venue.

Check out the photos here:

According to reports, special arrangements have been put in place to ensure security at the wedding. Guests will get a special code before the wedding and will be allowed to enter the venue only after showing the code.

Rajinikanth, Ajith, Vijay Sethupathi, Chiranjeevi, and other bigwigs are among those who have been invited to the wedding.

Meanwhile, last week, Shah Rukh dropped his first look from the upcoming film 'Jawan', and it has left his fans wondering about what new the actor will serve on screen this time.

The film is slated for a June 2, 2023 release.