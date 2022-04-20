Photos: Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and others were spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday.

While some celebs were spotted amid the promotions of their films, others got papped at different locations in the city as they stepped out for their personal and professional work commitments.

Superstar Shah Rukh was snapped at a private airport earlier today. His security closely guarded the actor with black umbrella. Reportedly, his wife Gauri Khan was also with the actor.

Aamir Khan was spotted at Shankar Mahadevan's music studio.

Varun Dhawan arrived in his swanky open-roof car. The 'Badlapur' actor wore a pink t-shirt and blue jeans.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 07:36 PM IST