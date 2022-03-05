PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham jet off to Spain for 'Pathaan' shoot

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham on Saturday, reportedly jetted off to Spain to shoot for the next schedule of his upcoming film 'Pathaan'.

The actor, who is set to make his onscreen comeback after a 4-year hiatus was photographed at the Mumbai airport. SRK kept it casual in a black outfit, blue jacket, a headscarf and sunglasses.

On the other hand, John was accompanied by his wife Priya Runchal.

‘Pathaan’, his upcoming movie which will be released on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The release date of ‘Pathaan’, which marks Shah Rukh's return to the movies after over four years, was announced by production house Yash Raj Films.

Shah Rukh's last release was 2018's "Zero", directed by Aanand L Rai.

The actor is also rumoured to star in filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's next and headline an actioner with filmmaker Atlee.

Shah Rukh also said working on ‘Pathaan’, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, was a homecoming.

"I only love and breathe films..set is where I belong. So, it was like going back home." Billed as "a high-octane spy thriller", the film is directed by Siddharth Anand of ‘War’ and ‘Bang Bang’ fame.

The actor described filming ‘Pathaan’ as a "quite physical" experience, but added that the team made it very easy for him.

Shah Rukh, who has been away from the big screen for a while, hit the headlines when his son Aryan was arrested in an alleged drug case last year.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 10:26 AM IST