Photos: Sexy Tara Sutaria flaunts her toned figure in skimpy monokini as she gives a glimpse of her Maldives vacay

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria, who is awaiting the release of her film 'Heropanti 2', is currently vacationing in the Maldives with boyfriend Aadar Jain.

Tara is grabbing eyeballs with her stunning social media posts. On Tuesday, the actress soared the temperature higher by sharing a photo of herself from the picturesque location.

In the photo, she can be seen seductively posing for the camera in a monokini.

"Island baby," Tara captioned her post.

On Monday, the actress shared another beautiful picture of herself from her Maldives vacation. She looks calm and relaxed in her white beachside outfit. She mentioned in the caption, "Happy as a clam."

Aadar also shared a shirtless photo of himself on Instagram. "Going offline..," he wrote along with the picture. Take a look at his recent posts here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tara was last seen in 'Tadap' with Ahaan Shetty. She will next be seen in 'Heropanti 2' with Tiger Shroff. This will be her second project with Tiger and they were earlier seen together in 'Student of The Year 2'.

Besides 'Heropanti 2' Tara also has 'Ek Villian Returns' with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 01:24 PM IST