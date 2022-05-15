Photos: Sexy Sanya Malhotra poses in a printed bikini, gives a glimpse of her beach vacation

Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra has set the internet ablaze as she shared stunning pictures from her beach vacation.

On Instagram, the 'Dangal' actress gave a glimpse of her weekend getaway. Sanya looked stunning in a printed bikini with open curls and no makeup.

The actress also posted a picture of a coconut tree and a video of a boat moving with the waves.

She even went scuba diving and dropped a video of the same.

Fans were in awe of her flawless look and moments after she shared the post, they took to the comments and dropped fire and heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanya has been a part of Bollywood hits like 'Dangal', 'Badhai Ho', 'Pataakha', 'Shakuntala Devi', 'Ludo' and 'Pagglait'. She was recently seen in the Karan Johar-backed 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' with Abhimanyu Dasani. She plays Meenakshi, an independent, feisty girl from Madurai, who is confident and knows what she wants.

She was also seen in 'Love Hostel' opposite Vikrant Massey. The romantic thriller featured Bobby Deol as the antagonist.

Sanya will be teaming up with Rajkummar Rao for the first time for Dr Sailesh Kolanu’s 'HIT – The First Case'. Apart from that, she has Sam Manekshaw’s biopic opposite Vicky Kaushal in the pipeline.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 07:37 PM IST