Photos: Sexy Mouni Roy flaunts her bikini collection as she misses her Maldives vacay

Actress Mouni Roy is currently enjoying her post-wedding bliss with husband Suraj Nambiar, with whom she tied the knot in January this year. The couple has been touring the world and camping at some of the most exotic locations.

Mouni has always been in the news for her stunning social media posts, and this time too, it is no different. On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share some throwback pictures from her recent vacation to the Maldives.

In one of the photos, Mouni can be seen posing in a blue bikini, flaunting her toned legs and bold eye makeup. In another picture, the 'Brahmastra' actress can be seen showing off her slender waist.

She also posed in the midst of nature in bright green co-ords, and also took a dip in the pool in a pristine white bikini.

"#Takemeback", she wrote along with the photo dump.

eanwhile, on the film front, Mouni will be next seen in the much-anticipated film 'Brahmastra', headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The fantasy-adventure film is meant to be a trilogy and is helmed by 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' fame Ayan Mukerji.

The film will also star Amitabh Bachchan and south superstar Nagarjuna in key roles.

Mouni is currently seen as one of the judges on a dance reality show on television.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 04:02 PM IST