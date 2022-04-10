Photos: Sexy Disha Patani sizzles in halter-neck bikini top and sheer pants; sets the internet ablaze

Bollywood actress Disha Patani often treats her fans and followers with stunning photos and videos.

There’s no doubt that Disha is one of the sexiest stars of her generation, not to mention, the fittest.

The actress recently uploaded an image of herself in a pink glittery ensemble and had fans weak in the knees.

Check out her post here:

She turned up the heat in a pink halter neck bikini and shimmery translucent pants which she paired with volumised curls and statement jewelry.

The actress managed to pull off the mermaid-inspired look with panache and style given that she has one of the fittest bodies in B-Town.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be next seen in 'Yodha' with Sidharth Malhotra and in 'Ek Villian 2' with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 03:25 PM IST