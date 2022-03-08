Photos: Sexy Anusha Dandekar turns up the heat in a skimpy white thong bikini

Model and entrepreneur Anusha Dandekar is an active social media user and keeps updating her fans with stunning posts. She often shares glimpses of her life on social media through photos and videos.

On Women's Day, Anusha raised the temperatures when she posted a photo in a thong bikini on Instagram.

The VJ shared a couple of pictures in which she can be seen lying on the beach in a white thong bikini, and is seen sporting wet hair.

She also a penned a lengthy caption with the photos.

"This Woman’s day is probably my most special… I really feel like I’m coming into my own. Calmer (sometimes, unless you are really close to me then not yet haha) more sure of who I am, less people pleasing and more self loving. Stronger, happier and basically my fearless younger self with much more knowledge. People think the worst insult is to call me old, I am older and I love being who I am and looking and feeling how I do," Anusha wrote.

"The most incredible and constant compliment I get is that I inspire You, it’s huge to know and feel that I can help someone someway… oh and may we always help animals always. That’s just my thoughts today. I’ve come a long way and I really embrace each one of me in each year I have lived and I wouldn’t want to do it any other way than being a WOMAN! Happy Woman’s day to all of you Beauties," she added.

Recently, Anusha celebrated her 40th birthday with her family and close friends at a scenic getaway.

The model took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration. She was accompanied by sister Shibani Dandekar and close friend Rhea Chakraborty for the occasion.

The model was hitting the headlines due to rumours of her entering the 'Bigg Boss 15' house which also has her former boyfriend Karan Kundrra as one of the participants.

Anusha and Karan decided to part ways last year, and soon after their break up, the issue became a major topic of discussion on social media.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 05:29 PM IST