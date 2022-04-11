Photos: Sexy Ameesha Patel, 45, flaunts her svelte figure in a striped bikini as she takes a dip in the pool

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel recently shared a series of stunning bikini photos of herself on Instagram.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the 'Gadar' actress, who is quite active on social media, shared a collage of a couple of pictures in which she can be seen posing by the pool in a blue and white striped bikini.

In one of the stills, Ameesha can be seen enjoying a glass of juice, whereas in others she poses seductively for the camera.

However, she did not write anything in the caption and just added a few emoticons.

Check out some of her other photos here:

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ameesha will be seen next in 'Gadar 2' with Sunny Deol. The upcoming project is a sequel to the 2001 hit film of the same name. Helmed by Anil Sharma, 'Gadar' is a period-action drama set in 1947, the time of partition in India.

It mainly revolves around Tara Singh (portrayed by Sunny), a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar, who falls in love with Sakina (portrayed by Ameesha), a Muslim girl hailing from a political family in Lahore, Pakistan. Late Amrish Puri was also a part of the first installment.

'Gadar 2' will also star Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role alongside Sunny and Ameesha. He had played the role of Sunny and Ameesha's son in the first part.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 07:05 PM IST