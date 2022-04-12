Photos: Sara Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff, Rhea Chakraborty and other Bollywood celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff, Sonali Bendre, Rhea Chakraborty, Shibani Dandekar, Akasa Singh, Divya Khosla Kumar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Nora Fatehi, Varun Mitra and others were spotted out and about in Mumbai on Tuesday.

While some of them were spotted departing and arriving at the airport, others got papped at different locations across Mumbai as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

Sara Ali Khan greeted the paparazzi with a sweet smile and waved at them as she walked out of her pilates studio in a pristine white dress.

Best friends Rhea Chakraborty and Shibani Dandekar were spotted taking a stroll in suburban Bandra.

'Heropanti 2' star Tiger Shroff was clicked outside filmistan in an orange vest and black trackpants. He was later seen all decked up with actress Sonali Bendre on the sets of 'DID L'il Masters'.

Divya Khosla Kumar posed for the shutterbugs post a salon session in the city.

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni along with husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samaira landed in the city ahead of the actor's wedding with Alia Bhatt.

