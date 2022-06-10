Photos: Sara Ali Khan flaunts her toned figure in bralette and pants; sets the internet ablaze

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan on Friday set the internet ablaze with her stunning pictures from a photoshoot.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Atrangi Re' actress flaunted her toned figure as she posted a series of pictures in an off-white bralette with a plunging neckline and matching pants.

She completed her look with jewellery and sunglasses. Sara also wore a funky oversized brown coat.

"Travel is the only thing you buy that makes you richer," she captioned her post.

Sara is quite active on Instagram and has over 40 million followers on the photo-sharing app. She often treats her fans with her photos and videos to keep them updated about her personal and professional life.

Last week, the actress shared her pictures in a hot multicoloured bikini. She posed inside a pool and looked super stunning as she flaunted her curves.

Meanwhile, on the film front, the actress was recently busy with the shoot of ‘Gaslight’ with Vikrant Massey. She has also completed the shoot of an untitled project with Vicky Kaushal.

According to several media reports, she will also have a cameo in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

