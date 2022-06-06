e-Paper Get App

Photos: Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and other Bollywood celebs papped in Mumbai

Celebs were spotted as they stepped out for their personal and professional work.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 07:30 PM IST
Several Bollywood personalities including Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ranveer Singh, Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte, Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and others, were spotted out and about in Mumbai on Monday.

While some of them were spotted departing and arriving at the airport, others got papped at different locations across Mumbai as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

Salman was seen jetting off to Hyderabad for the shoot of 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. Security for the actor and his family has been stepped up after his father Salim Khan and Salman himself received death threats recently.

Kareena was at her casual best as she was clicked with her usual cup of coffee and sunglasses as she stepped out for work.

Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia stepped out to promote their upcoming film 'Nikamma'.

Lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash had some fun with the paparazzi as they rode a bike around the city.

Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte too were on a promotional spree for their upcoming web film 'Forensic'.

