Photos: Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut, and others attend Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's star-studded Eid party

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma threw the most lavish Eid party on Tuesday and it was attended by the who's who of Bollywood.

The event was a star-studded affair as some of the biggest celebs came together under one roof to celebrate Eid.

Among those in attendance were Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shehnaaz Gill, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Kartik Aaryan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Karisma Kapoor, and others.

The whole of tinsel town was dressed to the best as the celebs posed for the shutterbugs outside the venue.

Deepika and Ranveer were spotted together after a long time and it was a treat for their fans as both of them have been busy with their work commitments of late.

On the other hand, Kangana made a rare appearance as she is usually not seen at Bollywood parties, leaving her fans and the paparazzi stunned.

Lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani put an end to all the rumours around their break up after they entered the party together.

Salman and Shehnaaz's camaraderie was one of the highlights of the party.

Check out all the photos here:

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 10:17 AM IST