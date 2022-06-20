Photos: Rashmika Mandanna arrives in Mumbai for next shoot schedule of 'Goodbye'

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is set to kick-start the next schedule of her upcoming film 'Goodbye' in Mumbai.

The actress, who has gained immense popularity in a very short span of time, was spotted at Mumbai airport recently.

A source closed to the actress reveals, "During her stay, Rashmika will be shooting some patches for the film and also will be rehearsing for a song which is to be shot."

The shutterbugs spotted Rashmika at Mumbai airport. She donned a comfy grey athleisure set, paired with cool sunglasses and sport shoes.

Rashmika received immense praise for her performance in her latest film 'Pushpa' with Allu Arjun.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has a lineup of big budget films from all across industries in her kitty. Apart from 'Goodbye', she will be next seen in 'Pushpa 2', 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor, 'Mission Majnu' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Thalapatty 66.