Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Photos: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and other B-Town celebs spotted

Several celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Karan Kundrra, and others were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 07:08 PM IST

Photos by Viral Bhayani
Several Bollywood celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Karan Kundrra, Disha Patani, Karan Johar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and others were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday.

While some celebs were spotted at Mumbai airport, others got papped outside their gyms. They were spotted at different locations in the city as they stepped out for their personal and professional work commitments.

Alia, Ranveer, Karan and Shabana were spotted at the airport as they reportedly jetted off for the shoot of their film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

Shahid, who is awaiting the release of his most-awaited film 'Jersey', got papped amid the promotions of the film.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Ranveer Singh
Disha Patani
Shahid Kapoor
Alia Bhatt
Karan Johar
Shabana Azmi
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Palak Tiwari
Karan Kundrra

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 07:08 PM IST