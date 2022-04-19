Photos: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and other B-Town celebs spotted

Several Bollywood celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Karan Kundrra, Disha Patani, Karan Johar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and others were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday.

While some celebs were spotted at Mumbai airport, others got papped outside their gyms. They were spotted at different locations in the city as they stepped out for their personal and professional work commitments.

Alia, Ranveer, Karan and Shabana were spotted at the airport as they reportedly jetted off for the shoot of their film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

Shahid, who is awaiting the release of his most-awaited film 'Jersey', got papped amid the promotions of the film.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 07:08 PM IST