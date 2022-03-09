Photos: Ranveer Singh makes heads turn in Rs 2 lakh pink pineapple-printed shirt and shorts

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on Wednesday made heads turn as he was spotted in an unbelievably expensive outfit.

Ranveer is known for his bizarre fashion experiments and is often seen rocking androgynous looks with great panache.

According to several photos and videos doing the rounds on social media, Ranveer was spotted earlier today in pink pineapple-printed Gucci outfit.

After doing a little research we found out that Ranveer's shirt-shorts set costs nearly Rs 2 lakh.

Ranveer went all out and also sported Gucci sneakers with pineapple prints which is priced at Rs 68,000.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was last seen in the sports drama '83'.

He will be next seen in the film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'. It is slated to hit the silver screens on May 13.

His upcoming films also include Shankar’s remake of his blockbuster 'Anniyan', Rohit Shetty’s 'Cirkus' and Karan Johar’s 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Alia Bhatt.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 07:00 PM IST