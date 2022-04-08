Photos: Ranveer Singh gives a glimpse of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' set

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on Friday shared several photos from the set of his upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Ranveer posted photos of the camera, lights and several other things from the set of the film.

However, he did not write anything along with the pictures.

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' also stars Alia Bhatt and veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. It is set to arrive in cinema halls on February 10, 2023.

The team had commenced filming for the movie in August. The film marks the first collaboration between Karan and Ranveer, who were set to team up for the historical drama 'Takht'. This is also Johar's first collaboration with Azmi and Dharmendra.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 07:38 PM IST