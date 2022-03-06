e-Paper Get App
Bollywood

Updated on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 06:49 PM IST

Photos: Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted on Sunday as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments
FPJ Web Desk
Photos by Viral Bhayani

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted in Mumbai on Sunday as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

Lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who recently returned from maldives, were spotted together in the city today after their lunch date. While Rakul was seen wearing a floral kurta paired with denim and shoes, Jackky wore a mustard kurta and jeans.

Earlier today, several celebs met for a football match. Actor Ranbir Kapoor also got papped as he stepped out of his car outside the ground. He greeted the paps and even posed for them.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur were also spotted as they took a new luxury car for a test drive.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Rakul and Jackky

Rakul and Jackky | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Dia Mirza with husband Vaibhav Rekhi

Dia Mirza with husband Vaibhav Rekhi | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna | Photo by Viral Bhayani

