Photos: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and other B-Town celebs clicked in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Nargis Fakhri, and others were spotted in Mumbai on Friday.

While some of them were spotted at the airport, others got papped at locations in the city as they stepped out for their personal and professional work.

Ranbir and Parineeti, who will next be seen together in the film 'Animal', were spotted at T-Series office in Andheri. They sported casual outfits and posed for the shutterbugs.

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna got papped with her son Aarav in Bandra earlier today.

On the other hand, Janhvi was snapped leaving her pilates studio after a workout session. She was seen in a pastel yellow tracksuit.

Take a look at the photos of other celebs here:

Ranbir Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Varun Dhawan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Malaika Arora | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Parineeti Chopra | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Twinkle Khanna with her son | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Nargis Fakhri | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 07:40 PM IST