Bollywood

Updated on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 07:55 PM IST

Photos: Rakul Preet Singh, John Abraham, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood and television celebrities were spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday
FPJ Web Desk
Several Bollywood and television celebrities including Rakul Preet Singh, John Abraham, Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Nysa Devgn, Raveena Tandon, Mrunal Thakur and others, were spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday.

While some celebs were spotted at the airport, others got papped at different locations in the city as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

'Attack' actors John and Rakul were spotted as they reached the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote their upcoming film.

On the other hand, Raj and Shilpa were spotted at the airport with their kids -- Samisha and Viaan -- as they reportedly jetted off for a vacation.

While Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa was clicked outside a clinic, Kunal Kemmu got papped in the city as he stepped to to promote 'Abhay 3'.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

