Photos: Nushrratt Bharuccha and makers of 'Janhit Mein Jaari' visit Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of film's release

To seek blessings of Lord Ganesha ahead of the film's release, the lead actors and makers of 'Janhit Mein Jaari' visited Siddhivinayak Temple

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 01:18 PM IST
Nushrratt Bharuccha and Anud Singh Dhaka's 'Janhit Mein Jaari' is all set to hit the big screens on June 10.

To seek blessings of Lord Ganesha ahead of the film's release, the lead actors and makers of 'Janhit Mein Jaari' visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Dadar, Mumbai, recently.

According to the photos doing the rounds, director Jai Basantu Singh and producer Raaj Shaandilyaa can also be seen with the actors as they posed outside the temple.

‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ traces the journey of a young girl who sells condoms for a living despite societal resistance. She juggles working towards the betterment of women, telling people the importance of using protection while handling the resistance of her family and in-laws towards her job.

Anud Singh, who makes his Hindi film debut opposite Nushrratt, portrays the character of her supportive husband. The film is supported by a stellar cast like Vijay Raaz, Paritosh Tripathi, Tinnu Anand, Brijendra Kala, Neha Saraf, and others.

'Janhit Mein Jaari' is a Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink pixturez production in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP.

