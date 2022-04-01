Photos: Nimrat Kaur gets nostalgic as she promotes 'Dasvi' in her hometown Delhi

Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur is making headlines for her upcoming social comedy-drama 'Dasvi' for the last few days.

While fans can't wait to watch her back on our screens in a never-before-seen avatar, the actress is treating them with some promotional looks and other updates.

Recently, Nimrat visited Delhi for 'Dasvi' promotions and enjoyed some time in her city amid her super hectic schedule.

While sharing her thrill of spending beautiful moments in the capital, she said, "My family has been living in Delhi for the past 25 years, and I am glad to have an opportunity to come back here even with a tight schedule. I love going to Lodhi Garden and Khan Market. Some of my favourite food joints are here, and it brings back all the happy memories."

Meanwhile, Nimrat is earning acclaim for her physical transformation in the film. The versatile actress would essay the wife of a jailed politician who becomes the CM in 'Dasvi'.

Also starring Yami Gautam and Abhishek Bachchan, the film will release on OTT platforms on April 7.

