Photos: New bride Alia Bhatt flaunts her diamond ring in latest pictures from wedding day

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14 in an intimate ceremony, but their pictures from the wedding took the entire nation by storm.

While the wedding was a close knit affair and was kept under the wraps until the final day, Alia gave a glimpse of the festivities that were planned over the two days through a slew of photos on her social media handle.

On Saturday, the actress dropped another set of fresh pictures, and one cannot help but take notice of the huge diamond ring that Alia can be seen flaunting on her finger.

The actress looked dreamy in an ivory Sabyasachi saree with gold and diamond jewellery.

In one of the photos, she can be seen cuddling her pet cat Edward in her arms. "Cat of honour," she wrote.

In another close up shot, Alia is seen looking straight into the camera, and her diamond ring is unmissable.

Alia and Ranbir got married in the balcony of the latter's residence in the presence of their close friends and family members. Among those who were present were Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and others.

The couple also threw a lavish bash for their closest friends from the industry on April 16. It was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Aditya Roy Kapur, Juno Chopra, Pritam, among others.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 05:54 PM IST