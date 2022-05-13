Photos: 'Mohabbatein' actress Preeti Jhangiani's golden saree look sets the internet ablaze

Preeti Jhangiani is one of the prettiest Bollywood actresses and her look is always classy and elegant.

A few days back, Preeti took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos in which she can be seen in a beautiful golden saree.

"It’s a sari kind of Sunday," she captioned her post.

Preeti's look is taking everyone down memory lane of her onscreen days in movies like 'Mohabbatein' and 'Awara Paagal Deewana'.

Commenting on her impeccable fashion sense, the actress says, "I have always been a fan of minimalism and believe that some classics never go out of style. Gold has never failed me and that's why I never doubt a golden saree. It’s perfect for many occasions and instantly brings an elegance to the attire."

It seems like no time has passed when we see her in such delicate and graceful avatars and she's still the beautiful 'Kiran' that took our hearts away back in 2000.

The actor-turned-producer and the co-owner of Pro Panja League still knows how to brighten up a room with her glow and shine.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 07:56 PM IST