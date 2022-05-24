Photos: Malaika Arora flaunts her curves in skimpy swimsuit; sets the internet ablaze

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora never misses a chance to grab eyeballs with her sizzling photos and stunning social media posts.

On Instagram, Malaika posted a collage of photos, giving her fans and followers a sneak-peek into her beach vacation.

Some of the shots happen to be from underwater, from snorkeling sessions. In one of the photos, the 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' fame can be seen running on the beach.

"Am a beach baby,' Malaika captioned her post.

Moments after she shared the post, the comments section was flooded with heart and fire emojis and it is easy to see why. Malaika Arora's friend and fashion designer Manish Malhotra also dropped multiple emojis in the comments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika was last seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show 'India's Best Dancer', alongside Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

According to media reports, Malaika will be gracing the seventh season of Karan Johar's popular chat show, 'Koffee with Karan' with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 07:48 PM IST