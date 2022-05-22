e-Paper Get App
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Photos: Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar and other celebs spotted

Celebrities including Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, among others were spotted out and about on Sunday

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 07:44 PM IST

Photos by Viral Bhayani
Several celebrities including Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ahan Shetty, among others were spotted out and about in Mumbai on Sunday.

The celebs got papped at different locations across Mumbai as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani are currently on a promotional spree for their upcoming film 'Jugjugg Jeeyo'. They were spotted at the trailer launch event with Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 07:44 PM IST