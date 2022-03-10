Photos: Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Vidyut Jammwal, Malaika Arora and others were spotted in Mumbai on Thursday.

While some of them were spotted at Mumbai airport, others got papped at different locations in the city.

Kriti Sanon was spotted with her 'Bachchhan Paandey' co-star Akshay Kumar as they stepped out for the promotions of the much-awaited film.

Actress Kiara Advani was spotted in Andheri as she reportedly came for dance rehearsals. On the other hand, Tara Sutaria was also snapped outside a dubbing studio in Andheri. Both the actresses were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs.

Samantha was spotted at a studio in the city. She looked stunning in flared denim pants and a black halter neck top.

Actors and BFFs Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor were spotted in casuals post their workout sessions. Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 07:44 PM IST