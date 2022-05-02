e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Photos: Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Photos: Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon among others were spotted out and about in Mumbai on Monday

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 08:07 PM IST

Photos by Viral Bhayani
Photos by Viral Bhayani
Advertisement

Several celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Fatima Sana Shaikh among others were spotted out and about in Mumbai on Monday.

While some of them were spotted outside their gyms, others got papped at different locations across Mumbai as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

Take a look at the photos here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kajol
Advertisement
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Janhvi Kapoor
Mrunal Thakur
Advertisement
Kriti Sanon
Rhea Chakraborty
Jacqueline Fernandez
Advertisement
Sharvari Wagh
Fatima Sana Shaikh

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 08:07 PM IST